Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Sam Steps Up And Shiloh’s Lawyer Pushes For Clarity

Viewers will have a lot to keep up with during Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that several storylines are converging at last and it certainly seems that big baby swap bombshells are on the brink of dropping.

Jason and Michael were successful in getting former Dawn of Day member Carol to admit that she covered up for Shiloh after Douglas Miller’s death. However, they were unsuccessful in getting her back to Port Charles to tell the authorities about what happened. Now, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sam will give this another shot.

The Twitter sneak peek for Friday’s episode shows that Sam will head to the cafe where Carol works, wearing a waitress uniform. She will tell Carol that she’s just there to help the former DOD member out and she will surely explain her connection to Jason and all of this Dawn of Day drama.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Sam will propose a solution during Friday’s show and it appears it is connected to this sneak peek. It seems likely that Sam will offer to cover for Carol so the restaurant isn’t left short-handed, hopefully giving Carol some cover to get out of town.

As this is playing out in Beecher’s Corners, General Hospital spoilers share that Shiloh will face some deep questions from his lawyer. She has already questioned whether he really wants to find his son so he can parent him, or if he’s ultimately after Willow herself. Now, it looks like she’ll push him on this front once again.

Shiloh has been adamant that he wants to find his biological son. However, he has also admitted that he is determined to pull Willow back into his circle of influence. General Hospital spoilers detail that his lawyer will nudge him to consider which goal is most important to him.

The Inquisitr noted that Jason will visit Harmony at Pentonville, approaching this mess from another angle. He will push Harmony to come clean, insisting that Willow deserves to know the truth. For now, Willow continues to sit behind bars at the PCPD, but General Hospital spoilers hint that things might shift dramatically soon.

Friday’s episode will also bring more action related to Dev, as Trina needles him about pushing Josslyn’s buttons. General Hospital spoilers note that Sonny will meet with Brick to discuss protection issues and this is also likely related to Dev. In addition, Kristina will plead with Neil to help her repair her relationship with Alexis.

What will it take to finally break Shiloh’s hold over those protecting him? How will Willow and Shiloh learn the heartbreaking truth that Wiley isn’t actually their biological son? General Hospital spoilers tease that answers are coming soon and fans are anxious to see some closure with all of this baby swap drama.