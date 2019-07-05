Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Leopard-Print Swimsuit While Vacationing In Italy

Sofia Vergara is enjoying the first weeks of summer in a gorgeous trip to Italy with her husband, and she has been sharing snippets of her sun-filled days with her Instagram fans. On Friday, the Modern Family star took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in a swimsuit that puts her envy-inducing physique in full evidence.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old actress is leaning back on a boat as she dons a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit that features spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that showcases her cleavage. The swimsuit boasts a gorgeous animal print in a vertical pattern that helps accentuate her slender midsection and matches Vergara’s skin and hair tone. According to the caption she included with her post, the sophisticated swimsuit she is rocking is by Dolce & Gabbana, which is the perfect choice for an Italian getaway.

Vergara is sitting with her knees bent and hands back in a pose that highlights the natural curves of Vergara’s figure. She is smiling at the camera while wearing a pair of matching brown shades that help protect her eyes from the glaring sun. Vergara is wearing her caramel hair in a middle part and down as it cascades onto her back.

The post, which the Colombian-born actress shared with her 16.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 51,000 likes and over 380 comments in just minutes of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the TV star flocked to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to share their admiration for Vergara.

“How can her body still look like that,” one user wondered.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“HOT HOT HOT,” a third user raved.

For the past several days, Vergara has been sharing photos from her romantic trip. As People noted, she and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their 5-year dating anniversary in the Mediterranean country. The couple met in July 2014 and married a year later at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the report further detailed.

To mark the celebrations, the two jetted off to Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast, which is perfect for romantic getaways. In addition to a couple of swimsuit posts, Vergara has also highlighted the delicious meals she has been indulging in, particularly pastry and desserts.