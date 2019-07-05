Natalia Dyer Shares Red Carpet Pic From ‘Stranger Things’ Paris Premiere

Natalia Dyer looked nothing short of amazing at the Season 3 premiere of Stranger Things in Paris, France.

As fans know, Dyer and the rest of the cast of the hit Netflix show have been doing a lot of press leading up to the July 4th premiere and yesterday, Dyer showed off her keen fashion sense in France. In the new photo that was posted for her army of 3.8 million-plus fans, Dyer poses against a blue and red-colored step and repeat, striking a pose. In the post, the actress shared not one but two photos from the star-studded event.

In the first image that was shared with her legion of fans, Dyer purses her lips and looks off to the side. The 22-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight and looks gorgeous in a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and red lipstick. Along with a flowy white skirt that hits just above her ankles, Dyer rocks a cold shoulder red top. She completes her look with a pair of red high-heels.

In the next image in the series of two, Dyer and three of her cast members pose for a photo. Natalia stands in the middle of the group, posing next to Charlie Heaton and Finn Wolfhard. On the far right of the photo stands Joe Keery. Joe looks fashionable in a pair of khaki pants and a black and blue shirt, wearing his hair slicked back. Wolfhard looks a little more dressed up for the premiere, donning a black suit with black shoes and a black tie.

Next is Natalia, who is rocking the same crop top and skirt as she was in the prior photo. Heaton stands next to his real-life girlfriend, donning a navy-colored suit and a button-up top underneath. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the actress a lot of attention from her fans with over 847,000 likes in addition to 2,800-plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to express their excitement over the new season of the hit series, countless others chimed in to let Natalia know how beautiful she looks.

“For real, u are so pretty!,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

“You all looked amazing, so proud of you!! Season 3 was so amazing, you killed it once again!! Congratulations @nattyiceofficialyou are amazing,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“I can’t stand how beautiful you are,” another fan gushed.

Season 3 of Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.