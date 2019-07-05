Ireland Baldwin Rocks Bikini Top & Scandalous Mini Skirt In L.A.

Ireland Baldwin was spotted celebrating the Fourth of July holiday by showing off some major skin as she partied with her boyfriend, Corey Harper, in Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Mail, Ireland was photographed by paparazzi on Thursday as she and her man had some fun in the sun while attending a Fourth of July party.

Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, was spotted wearing a skimpy little outfit, which included a tiny green bikini top. The top boasted white embellishments, and showed off the model’s ample cleavage and flat tummy.

In addition, Ireland also wore an extremely short denim skirt, which flaunted her long, lean legs. Baldwin paired the outfit with some brown cowboy boots.

The model had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and sported a minimal makeup look for the outing.

Ireland wore darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete her glam look.

The model accessorized by donning a pair of small gold hoop earrings, while her boyfriend sported a black button up shirt and matching black shorts.

According to People Magazine, Ireland Baldwin recently made headlines when she posed nude in an Instagram photo. In the picture, Baldwin is seen standing on the beach in front of the ocean as she goes completely topless in a message about body positivity and self-love.

“Yoooo!!! Love your body. Respect your body,” she captioned the post.

Ireland went on to tell her social media followers some tips about living a healthy and happy lifestyle, such as avoiding smoking, getting checkups, eating vegetables, and getting enough vitamins.

“Breathe fresh air. Be happy. Laugh it all off. Spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. Some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it,” she wrote.

In the past, Baldwin has admitted to battling with eating disorders and body issues. She says it has taken her a very long time to finally accept her body for what it is, and realized that it wasn’t worth the stress and heartbreak.

Fans can see more of Ireland Baldwin by following the model on Instagram.