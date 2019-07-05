Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Spreads Her Legs In Fiery Red Dress

Daniella Chavez almost never takes a day off from posting eye-popping images of her famous curves on her Instagram feed — and her legion of fans aren’t complaining. Keeping with tradition, the Chilean bombshell took to the popular social media platform on Thursday to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy dress as she strikes a sexy pose that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the Playboy model is sitting on some steps as she dons a red dress that features a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, all the way to her stomach, which puts her famous buxom physique on full display. The dress boasts long sleeves and a long skirt, though it has two very high leg-slits that come up all the way to her hips.

Chavez is leaning back into the steps with her knees apart as she has one leg bent and the other stretched forward, in a way that causes the slits of her dress to open up, showing her strong, powerful legs. Chavez is wearing her platinum blonde hair in a casual middle part and down in perfectly straightened strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The model is looking straight at the camera with her lips curled into a soft smile. She is wearing a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lids and mascara, which makes the green of her eyes stand out. A deep pink shade of lipstick gives her lips a little shine and plumpness, while bronzer helps accentuate her high cheekbones.

The post, which Chavez shared with her whopping 11.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 143,000 likes and over 2,000 comments within about half a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the sultry model took to the comments section to gush over her physique and beauty, and also to share their admiration for Chavez.

“So beautiful,” one user raved, trailing the comment with double pink hearts and heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another user chimed in, also following the message with a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow you look absolutely beautiful,” a third fan added.

For the past couple of weeks, Chavez has been sharing photos from her time in Brazil, where she was cheering on the Chilean national soccer team during Copa America. Chile was eliminated from the championship this week after losing to Peru, but as of yesterday Chavez was still in Brazil.