Christie Brinkley, 65, Drives Fans Wild In Sexy White Swimsuit: ‘You Are Life Goals’

Christie Brinkley looked sexy in red, white, and blue this Fourth of July.

As fans know, the mother of three is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a number of different outfits including swimsuits. At 65 years old, the supermodel is still one of the most popular in the industry and she boasts a huge social media following of over 500,000 on Instagram alone. In the latest image shared with her legion of followers, the stunner wowed in a sexy swimsuit.

In the hot, new selfie, Brinkley is all smiles as she snaps a photo in the mirror of her closet. The blonde bombshell’s amazing body is on full display in a sexy white swimsuit that offers generous amounts of cleavage as well as a great view of her toned and tanned legs. In the middle of the suit, the 65-year-old rocks a red, white, and blue belt and gets in the patriotic spirit.

Over the NSFW suit, Brinkley adds another pop of color in a red and white striped pullover that falls off of her shoulders. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and straight and appears to be wearing just minimal makeup while still looking stunning. She accessorizes the look with a nude-colored watch. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner plenty of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Brinkley know that she looks amazing while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few other followers simply chimed in to wish her a Happy Fourth of July.

“You have the best style out of anyone. I always love your outfits, and they flatter you perfectly. Happy 4th!!” one fan wrote with an American flag emoji.

“You are a constant source of happy inspiration,” another chimed in.

“You are #lifegoals,” one more user gushed.

Over the past few days, Brinkley has been putting on a sexy display for fans in a number of NSFW outfits. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brinkley looked nothing short of stunning as she hosted a dinner party in her backyard to celebrate Pride Month.

In the photo that was shared with her fans, the mother of three appears to be working on one of the flower pieces as she steps up onto a chair, exposing her killer legs to her legion of fans.

Like most of her posts, this one earned her plenty of attention with 100-plus comments and 6,000 likes.