Jon Gosselin Shares New Photo Of Collin & Hannah

Jon Gosselin spent the Fourth of July holiday with two of his eight children. The former reality star took to social media to share a new photo of himself with son Collin and daughter Hannah as they celebrated together.

In the photo, Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, happily flank Collin and Hannah as they all pose together during a Fourth of July event.

Jon wears a red T-shirt and white shorts as he smiles for the photo. Collin stands next to his father also wearing a red T-shirt as well as black shorts and white sneakers.

Hannah Gosselin has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder as she dons some distressed jeans, a red-and-white striped crop top, and white sneakers. Colleen wears a blue-and-white striped tank top and some dark blue shorts for the outing.

The group looks like a happy family, and fans couldn’t help but comment on the photo about how well the kids look now that they’ve been living with Jon full time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jon Gosselin was awarded custody of both Hannah and Collin in recent years.

Hannah was the first to go live with her estranged father, leaving her mother, Kate Gosselin, and the rest of her brothers and sisters behind.

Meanwhile, Collin had been sent to an inpatient program for special needs children by Kate, where he spent much of his time for about two years.

Finally, Jon filed for custody of his son and was awarded full custody when Kate failed to show up to the court hearing. Both Collin and Hannah have been living with Jon ever since.

Jon told E! News last year that while he has a great relationship with Collin and Hannah, but the rest of his children currently aren’t speaking to him. Yet, he’s holding out hope that he’ll be able to reconnect with them someday.

Back in 2016, Jon and Kate’s twins, Cara and Maddy, spoke out about their father. Cara told People Magazine that she “wouldn’t know” what to say if she were face to face with Jon, while Maddy made her feelings more than clear.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane. He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn’t even know us,” Maddy stated.

Fans can see more of Jon Gosselin’s life with Hannah and Collin by following him on Instagram.