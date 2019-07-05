Donald Trump Responds To Joe Biden Calling Him A ‘Bully’

President Donald Trump responded on Friday to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s comments about him, The Hill reports.

In an interview broadcast earlier today, Biden called Trump a “bully.”

“I don’t think I’m a bully at all,” the president responded, suggesting that he is being described as a bully by some simply because he defends Americans from adversarial countries, big pharma, and other bad actors.

Trump then proceeded to slam what he claims is the Obama administration’s failure to deal with countries such as China, arguing that his administration is actually fixing the “mess” Obama and Biden had created between 2008 and 2016.

“You look at what Joe Biden has done with China. We’ve lost our shirts with China, and now China’s dying to make a deal. And we’re taking, by the way, billions and billions of dollars of tariffs are coming in, and China is paying for it, not our people,” the president said.

As The Hill notes, in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Biden said that Trump is “the bully that I knew my whole life.”

“He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth.”

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Joe Biden is the clear Democratic front-runner, leading in virtually every single poll conducted thus far.

Biden’s lead is beginning to melt, however. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, two post-debate polls — a Reuters/Ipsos poll, and an ABC News/Washington Post poll — show Biden’s support dropping quite significantly, mainly due to the attacks California Senator Kamala Harris launched at him during the first primary debate.

Harris surged, rising to third place in both polls. Her strong debate performance benefited another Democratic presidential candidate, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is favored by 23 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, while Biden is supported by 29 percent of them.

Biden: Trump better not try to walk behind me during a debate like he did with Hillary https://t.co/djmaAZI63g — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 5, 2019

In a crowded field of candidates, many of whom appear to have embraced a number of progressive policies, Biden stands out as a moderate. As The New York Post reported, in his interview with Chris Cuomo, the former vice president touched on that issue as well, arguing that the Democratic base is not “way left,” but actually closer to the center.

Biden also commented on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity, arguing that more moderate Democrats are in fact responsible for party winning back the House.

Bernie Sanders responded to Biden’s remarks via Twitter, arguing that pushing progressive policies is the only way to “energize voters” and “defeat Donald Trump.”