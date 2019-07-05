Iskra Lawrence Celebrates National Bikini Day In Tiny Floral Bikini

Iskra Lawrence has been heating up Instagram with sexy photos lately. She has been taking full advantage of the summer months by wearing skimpy clothing and bathing suits while showing off her curvy figure.

On Friday, the British model shared a photo of herself wearing a floral bikini on the beach. In the photo, the blond beauty wore her hair up and went with a natural makeup look. Smiling from ear to ear, the beauty looked fabulous.

In the photo’s caption, Lawrence reminded her 4.5 million followers that it was National Bikini Day and encouraged them to love themselves and their bodies. The Instagram sensation is a spokesperson for the Aerie campaign by American Eagle, which features models in unretouched photos.

Body positivity is something Lawrence feels strongly about. She encourages everyone to remember that perfection does not exist. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the model said she used to compare herself to other people while wanting a perfect body, but eventually realized that was self-destructive.

“I know I deserve better. I am bullying myself and I am making my life more difficult and negative,” she said, adding that she began to challenge herself to find loving words to describe herself while learning to appreciate everything about her body.

The beauty also has a different mindset when it comes to food and fitness. She does not feel guilty eating certain foods, and she doesn’t feel guilty if she does not work out.

“But I know that I will just feel great if I do eat that amazing home-cooked meal with fresh veggies, that does make me feel good and it makes my body feel good … The same with exercise. I have never ever regretted working out, so even if there are days where I say I don’t fancy it, then that’s OK, but also thinking about how good I’ll feel gets me excited for it,” she said.

Lawrence is also an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association, and wants people to know that they can find harmony when they listen to their minds and bodies. She also encourages others to believe that they are “enough” just as they are.

The social media influencer also wants people to celebrate their uniqueness, and not place so much attention on likes and followers. She said that in her early days, she would get excited over how many followers she had, but over time she couldn’t let that dictate how she felt about herself because real life was more important.