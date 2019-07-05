Sofia Vergara Flaunts Insane Body In White Swimsuit While On Vacation

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram with her latest posts. On Friday, the gorgeous actress and model treated her massive following to a pair of scorching swimsuit photos that sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

The 46-year-old stunner and her husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello, are currently enjoying a romantic vacation after having just celebrated their five-year first date anniversary on Wednesday. The two love-birds are having a blast traveling through Europe – and snapping fabulous views of majestic mountain ranges and sparkling seascapes along the way.

Case in point, on Thursday, Sofia treated her massive following to a pair of scenic photos captured in Italy, as reported earlier today by The Inquisitr. Her latest Instagram update appears to have been posted from Montenegro, as one of her more keen-eyed fans guessed in the comments section.

This time around, Sofia stopped to pose for pics as she and her husband stepped out on a lunch date by the sea. Photographed on the terrace of an outdoor eatery, with the crystal-clear sea glimmering at their backs and a lush mountainside forest stretching in the background, the happy couple snuggled up for a romantic shot that melted Instagram’s heart.

Posing with a proud smile on his face, Joe went for the casual look in a white V-neck T-shirt and gray shorts. The Magic Mike star slipped on a pair of dark-gray snickers and accessorized with trendy sunglasses. Meanwhile, his stunning wife looked radiant in a stylish one-shoulder, bright-white swimsuit. Rocking chic butterfly shades, the Modern Family actress wrapped a vividly-colored beach towel around her waist, which gave an air of mystery to her look as it concealed her lower body.

As per usual, Sofia cut an elegant and seductive figure in her eye-catching beach attire. The Colombian-born beauty flaunted her insane body in the clingy bathing suit. The tight-fitting number was perfectly tailored to her voluptuous figure, beautifully highlighting her hourglass frame.

The fabulous Latina looked nothing short of spectacular in the curve-clinging swimsuit. As she cozied up to her husband with a beaming smile on her face, Sofia proudly showcased her killer curves in the snug beach item. Leaning against a wooden railing, Joe placed a hand on his wife’s hip. At the same time, she snuck her hand around his waist, as the wind playfully tousled her long, caramel-colored tresses.

A second photo showed Sofia posing alone against the idyllic backdrop of the sea. Snapped with one hand sultrily resting on her curvy hip, the Hot Pursuit actress showed off her incredibly narrow waist in the magnificent shot, while also putting her buxom curves on display.

Unsurprisingly, her post stirred a lot of attention on Instagram, amassing a little shy of 130,00 likes in addition to over 520 comments.

“damn you’re drop dead gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] what is your beauty secret? [hugging-face emoji],” wrote one of her fans.

Loading...

“Love this couple,” read a second message, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji and three exclamation marks.

The sentiment was echoed by another comment that read, “Most beautiful coupel [sic] ever [heart emoji] enjoy ur [sic] holiday.”

While the two lovebirds received numerous compliments, as fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the pair on their successful marriage, the majority of replies were focused on Sofia and her ageless beauty.

“Sophia you are stunning!!!!” penned one Instagram user, adding a couple of star emoji for emphasis.

“Wish we could get a bikini pic [blowing-kiss emoji] you’re always in a one piece [sic],” remarked another adoring fan.