Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Plunging Swimsuit On Instagram

Kinsey Wolanski has been on a roll since she went viral for streaking on the field at the Champions League final on June 1. Since then, she has amassed a legion of fans on Instagram, whom she constantly wows with the sizzling photos she shares of herself in swimsuits and otherwise skimpy clothes.

Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself in a revealing swimsuit that puts her voluptuous curves on full display, to the delight of her followers. In the snapshot in question, the blonde bombshell is donning a gray-black, one-piece swimsuit that features a plunging neckline that dips deep into her chest, as well as her sides, putting her cleavage on display while leaving quite a bit of sideboob exposed as well. The piece also boasts very high-cut legs, which come up well above her hips, showing off her curvy lower body and accentuating her itty-bitty waist. Completing the sexy swimsuit, a belt-like strap ties at the front into a bow around her navel area.

In the snap, the model is sitting outdoors on what looks to be a patio couch. She is leaning onto her side, resting her upper body on her left hand in a pose that highlights the natural curves of her body.

Wolanski is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She is wearing a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lids and mascara, which makes the hazel color of her eyes stand out. She is looking straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. The photo appears to have been taken at the golden hour, judging by how the sun is hitting the model, highlighting her sun-kissed complexion.

“So so pretty Kinsey,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a pink double heart emoji.

“U look like summer,” another fan chimed in, completing the message with a sun and fire emoji.

Following the stunt she pulled at the soccer game in Madrid, Spain, Wolanski said she wasn’t too shaken by the attention or her subsequent arrest, according to Maxim. The worst part of the deal was that it apparently prompted someone to hack her Instagram, the report further detailed.

“My Instagram got hacked,” she said in a video message. “It’s been crazy, you guys.”