Sebastian Stan Roasts Gwyneth Paltrow After ‘Who’s That?’ Comment

Her Avengers character, Pepper Potts, may be on top of everything going in the Marvel-verse, but Gwyneth Paltrow is certainly not. She claimed to not to know her Marvel co-star Sebastian Stan, per Cinema Blend.

The blunder happened at an Avengers: Infinity War premiere, where Paltrow was chatting with Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

In a video of the incident, Paltrow seemed unaware of Stan’s identity.

“Who’s that?” Paltrow asked in seriousness.

“Sebastian Stan plays Bucky,” Pratt replied. Since this did not appear to clarify things for Paltrow, Pratt added, “Bucky is The Winter Soldier.”

“Oh. Okay,” Paltrow returned.

A tweet of the video has gone viral, with nearly 16,000 likes.

Since the video surfaced, fans have been lambasting Paltrow, as Stan is considered one of the “OG” characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and appeared in several other movies, including the following two Captain America films, The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. He also had uncredited appearances in Ant-Man and Black Panther.

Stan also is slated to star in a new Marvel television series called Falcon & Winter Soldier. It is currently in pre-production.

Paltrow appeared in the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame, meaning she likely met the Romanian native at least twice.

This is not the first time that Paltrow was out-of-the-loop when it came to the Marvel world. The Oscar winner recently insisted that she was not in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming. In fact, she appeared at the end of the movie in a scene where she got engaged to her on-screen boyfriend Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey, Jr.

“I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time — on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember,” Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, joked at the time, per Entertainment Tonight. “Still to this day breaks my heart.”

Fortunately, Stan also had a good sense of humor about the situation by posting a picture to Instagram where he posed with the Shakespeare in Love star.

“Glad I got to introduce myself… for the third time,” he joked in his caption, adding the shrugging man emoji.

The picture was wildly popular with fans, earning over half a million likes and over 7,000 comments.

“STOP THE CAPTION IM WHEEZING,” wrote a fan in all caps.

“THE SHADE,” added another, also employing capital letters.

“I see you sir, roasting Gwyneth lmao,” laughed a third.