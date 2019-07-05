American ‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Teases Topless Sneak Peek, Celebrates Holiday In Red, White, And Blue

Playboy vixen Rachel Cook has a sexy look that always generates a lot of buzz among her fans and her latest couple of Instagram posts have raised temperatures and driven her followers wild. One post gave everybody a sneak peek at a new magazine feature she has done, while the other gave everybody a glimpse at how she spent her Fourth of July holiday.

On Thursday, Cook showed the cover of an issue of Kandy magazine that is now available. Rachel graces the cover with a stunning photo that was taken a while back during a photo shoot in Bora Bora.

Rachel is topless in this shot, with her hands covering her breasts. Her position teases plenty of underboob, though, along with a glimpse of her insane abs.

The cover features a sultry gaze from Rachel as her gorgeous blue eyes pop from the shot. Cook’s brunette locks are cascading over her shoulders in beachy waves and she is wearing a natural makeup palette that beautifully showcases her natural beauty.

The Playboy stunner has 2.5 million people following her every sultry move on Instagram and they definitely are in love with this topless magazine cover shot. In just a day, more than 71,000 of them liked this post and many commented that Cook looked stunningly gorgeous.

In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, Rachel also shared a glimpse into her casual celebrations. She posted a fun video that featured the Bang energy drink and Cook’s followers had plenty of fun with this one. This may not have been Rachel’s most revealing video ever, but it teased just enough of the Playboy model’s figure to leave fans drooling and anxious to see more.

In less than 24 hours, the video clip had been viewed nearly 150,000 times. Rachel has done a few of these videos to promote the energy drink, and she tends to be campy, silly, and flirty in each and every one of them.

The clip starts out with Rachel wearing a T-shirt and Daisy Duke shorts, smiling and giving off a flirtatious vibe. Soon she has tossed the shirt aside and fans can see her in a red-and-white striped bathing suit, her shorts unbuttoned and a fair amount of cleavage showing to amp up the sexy vibe.

The Playboy bombshell has a gorgeous look that raises temperatures in even the most basic of outfits. While this topless cover shot of Rachel Cook has already generated a lot of heat, her simple red, white, and blue casual vibe for the Fourth of July seemed equally as popular among her 2.5 million fans.