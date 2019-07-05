Christina Milian Wows In Purple Yacht Bikini

Christina Milian is turning heads. The “Dip It Low” singer has been photographed wowing in some seriously sizzling swimwear.

As The Daily Mail reports on July 5, the 37-year-old was papped enjoying the sun in St.Tropez, France. Photos showed the star aboard a yacht with her boyfriend Matt Pokora. While Christina has made recent headlines for being spotted in an engagement ring, it looks like her bikini-ready body is the biggest story today.

Christina had opted for color. Her bandeau two-piece was a pastel purple shade – clearly, this star had chosen a flattering palette. The violet hues were bringing out the singer’s dark skin to best advantage alongside showcasing her fierce body. The cameras had taken in Christina’s long toned legs, muscular abs, and sculpted shoulders. This two-piece may not have been cleavage-flaunting, but it was curve-hugging enough to send out Christina’s womanly bust.

Given that Christina is in her late 30s and a mother of one, fans are likely wondering how she keeps in such sensational shape. Speaking to Essence, the New Jersey native revealed her dedication to fitness.

“I love outdoor workouts. In L.A. I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going. I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”

Christina Milian wows in a purple bikini as she frolics with shirtless beau Matt Pokara off the shores of Saint-Tropez https://t.co/x8EcFgMMai — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 5, 2019

Today’s photos seemed to show Christina happy with her beau. The Daily Mail‘s pictures showed the couple enjoying their yacht outing and jointly jumping into the water. Christina seems to have wound up with a good-looking man – her musician boyfriend was shirtless and showing off his chiseled body.

This star has made headlines for her dating life in the past. 2003 saw Christina date Nick Cannon – the rapper went onto marry Mariah Carey, although their marriage didn’t last. Christina herself has been married to rapper The Dream. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2009. They separated shortly after but their short-lived relationship did bring a child.

Despite being a music face best-known to have peaked in the 2000s, Christina remains a famous Hollywood face – her being papped today is living proof. Christina also proves popular on social media. Her Instagram following sits at 5 million. The account showcases this beauty’s travels, stylish fashion choices, and red carpet appearances. It’s also followed by celebrity faces including Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kim Kardashian’s close friend Larsa Pippen.

