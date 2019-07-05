Archie Harrison Expected To Wear Prince George’s Christening Gown

For the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the baby is expected to wear the same gown which was worn by his first cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their baptisms.

Express shared that while several sources are reporting that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will wear the historic gown worn by five monarchs, he will likely wear a replica of that gown, as Lady Louise Windsor was the last family member to wear the original (it was retired to protect it).

Archie Harrison will wear the same christening gown as all of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren which is a replica of the gown worn by the child’s father, Prince Harry, and the rest of his living relations, which was a Honiton lace christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria for the baptism of her first child Princess Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa in 1841.

That gown was worn by 62 royal babies (Lady Louise was the last) over the course of its 163 years of use.

The gown worn by all three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton is a replica of the original Honiton lace gown. created in 2004 on order by Angela Kelly, the queen’s wardrobe adviser who worked closely with craftsmen in both Britain and Italy to get the dress as close as possible to the original.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made efforts to strike out on their own in regard to tradition, the wearing of the family christening gown is considered to be nonnegotiable.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also likely choose the family gown after the schedule mix up for the christening mean that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be unable to attend the small christening at Windsor, the same location that the parents of the child married in 2018, reports

When the chosen day of the christening conflicted with Prince Charles’ schedule (he spent the week in Wales for the 50th anniversary of holding his title, The Prince of Wales) it was changed, but the new date conflicted with Queen Elizabeth’s diary, as she will be in Scotland.

Sources from the palace share that while there is support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to forge their own path, it is thought to be a misstep to not make every effort to include Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.