Brazilian Supermodel Izabel Goulart Shows Off Her Hard Body In Sunny Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Izabel Goulart has been on a roll lately. Her last several Instagram updates have been sexy summer shots that showcase the model’s insanely hard body. Friday’s update was no different.

In a series of photos, the model flaunted her killer body soaking up the summer sun. The Brazilian bombshell wore yellow bikini bottoms with a cropped T-shirt knotted just below her breasts. She uploaded three shots, in which she looked to be taking it easy reading a book while on vacation. Lounging on a pile of pillows on a white deck with the ocean in the background, the Victoria’s Secret model sported a pair of sunglasses as she posed for the snaps. Each photo showcased the supermodel’s enviable abs, which appear to be rock hard.

In one photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed a close up of her bikini bottoms, which also highlighted the model’s sculpted abs.

The shots did not go unnoticed.

Fans loved all of the photos. In fact, many women commented on how incredible Goulart’s body looked.

“Ok. I need to stop eating ice cream,” one fan wrote.

“Can I have your abs,” another asked.

“Perfect stomach, perfect bellybutton,” a fan noted.

“my gawd body goals!!!” another said.

“her body is my goal now let’s go to gym,” another fan wrote.

Goulart might make it look easy, but she puts in the hard work to get and keep her body in tremendous shape. A quick scroll through Instagram reveals the many ways she keeps her body in the best shape possible. From jumping rope to TRX to kickboxing, the 34-year-old cover model does a little bit of everything.

The model also runs twice a week. In an interview with Elle magazine, Goulart said that running was like “me” time.

“When I go running, it’s really the time that I have to be thankful, to look around, to make a to-do list, or to forget about a bad day,” she said.

It takes dedication to maintain a great figure, but Goulart is up for it. She said that she grew up being very competitive. She also said she was never the kind of girl to play with barbies. Instead, she was always playing outside with other kids. She added that her childhood revolved around sports in one way or another. After school, she would participate in all kinds of workouts and exercises, and from there, it became a passion.

It is apparently a passion that helps Goulart keep herself in check and looking her best.