Jake Paul Leaves Flirty Comment On Tana Mongeau’s Racy Bikini Pic

Jake Paul has some strong feelings about his fiancee’s tiny red bikini.

This 4th of July, YouTuber Tana Mongeau showed off her patriotic side with a racy bikini pic on her Instagram. The social media star flaunted her fit figure in a barely-there red bikini top. Tana accessorized the festive outfit with silver bangles. Her long blonde hair was pulled back with a red scrunchie.

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul enjoyed the picture of his scantily clad fiancee.

“Have my kids,” commented Jake.

While Paul seemingly wants Tana to be the mother of his future children, fans remain skeptical over the legitimacy of the pair’s engagement.

In a Vegas nightclub on her 21st birthday, Jake proposed to Tana reports Cosmopolitan. Mongeau announced her engagement on Instagram, showing off her ring with the caption, “I’m engaged @JakePaul.”

Seventeen Magazine notes the pair has only been dating for two months. Tana’s massive engagement ring also appears to be a fake. Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, asserts the bling is not the real thing.

“You can see the exaggerated sparkling light reflecting off of something in the bottom right of the frame in the beginning of the clip,” Weissman explained. “This is exactly what you would want to use to try to enhance the sparkle of a simulated diamond to make it look like the real thing. Plus, the glassy look of the very large center stone as it’s brought closer to the camera also points heavily towards it being a cubic zirconia.”

Paul reportedly paid $125 for the ring.

This seems out of character for the YouTuber who notoriously loves to flex on his haters. He had no problem dropping $124,ooo on a Mercedes G Wagon for Mongeau’s 21st birthday.

According to The Insider, Jake has a history of faking relationships. For a year, Paul manufactured a drama filled romance with YouTuber Erika Costell.

“We’re not even actually dating,” Paul explained in a 2017 interview with The New York Times. “It’s like the WWE. People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment.”

The timing of the engagement also raised eyebrows. As stated in The Insider, Tana announced her engagement to Jake the same day the trailer for her new MTV reality show, Tana Turns 21, was released. At the end of the trailer, the couple is shown kissing, with Tana proclaiming she has fallen in love with Jake.

While the engagement appears to be fake, Mongeau and Paul do make a cute couple.