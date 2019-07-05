Watch Morocco Vs. Benin Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16 Opener, Start Time, Preview

Morocco have their sights set on their first AFCON trophy since 1976, but underdog Benin stands in their way.

Morocco rank among the favorites to make it through the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and win what would be their first trophy in the competition since 1976, but they must do better than the performance that saw them need a pair of dramatic, late goals just to get through their group win top, according to Morocco World News. The first-place finish earned the Atlas Lions the right to face a heavy underdog, third-place opponent in their Round of 16 opener. But a pesky Benin side who got through on three draws, frustrating defending champs Cameroon and group-topping Ghana in the process, have an upset in mind in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Morocco vs. Benin Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 opener on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Friday, July 5, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Morocco, that start time will be 5 p.m. Western European Summer Time, while the game will also start at 5 p.m. West Africa Time in Benin.

In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 5 p.m., British Summer Time. In the United States the live stream gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Friday night, 1 a.m. Eastern on Saturday morning, July 6.

Morocco and Benin have not met since 2008, when the Atlas Lions easily won an international friendly by a 3-1 tally, according to SportingPedia. This year, the expanded, 24-team AFCON format has allowed The Squirrels to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time.

Nonetheless, handicappers see the possibility that Benin who have yet to lose — or win — in the tournament could cause some serious trouble for the Atlas Lions, with the oddsmaking site Betfair claiming that Morocco’s chances of winning, at least within the regulation 90 minutes, are “overrated.”

On the other hand, Coach Herve Renard’s team did not allow a single goal in the group stage, so even sneaking one into the back of the net should be enough to send Benin home.

Morocco Coach Herve Renard can win his record third AFCON trophy with a third different team. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Morocco vs. Benin Africa Cup of Nations knockout match, use the stream offered by BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a provider that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without credentials for the BeIn Sports network also have a way to watch the Morocco vs. Benin Round of 16 match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both services require credit card information and subscription fees for registration, but each also allows a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Atlas Lions vs. Les Écureuils match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as will the BeIn service in Morocco. In Benin, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network carries the game.

In the United Kingdom and Spain, the live stream will be carried by Euro Sport Player. The Euro Sport service also comes with a weeklong free trial.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON match.

For a lengthy list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Morocco vs. Benin match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.