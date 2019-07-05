‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Returns In Bikini After ‘Sickening’ Pics Cause Outrage

Mackenzie McKee appears to have put recent backlash behind her. The Teen Mom star and fitness model took to Instagram for Independence Day – her update seemed celebratory and family-centric. It did, however, include a clothing item that has proven highly controversial over the past week.

As The Inquisitr reported less than a week ago, Mackenzie fell under fire for posting pictures of herself in a red-and-white bikini – the 24-year-old was attending a bikini modeling competition. Fans had seemed less taken aback by this muscle machine and her swimwear. Rather, they proved concerned over caption-related words suggesting that Mackenzie had been starving herself. Likewise slammed was the mother of three’s involvement in an industry known for focusing on body image. Mackenzie had also expressed low self-esteem at remarks over her “body fat.”

Late last night, Mackenzie updated her Instagram. All three snaps showed a hot tub setting. While the first sent fans a loved-up shot of Mackenzie with her husband Josh McKee, the second took Mackenzie out of the picture. This mother had opted to share pictures of her husband with the kids although she did return in the final photo – here, she could be seen planting a kiss on her cute son.

Fan comments were minimal to Mackenzie’s July 4 update. They also suggested users to be voicing celebratory thoughts and wishing this star a happy holiday.

Mackenzie appears to have been brave – returning to Instagram in a bikini could well have launched backlash similar to the wave Mackenzie experienced less than a week ago. As The Inquisitr reports, the outrage was marked as Mackenzie proudly showcased her gym-honed and ripped body.

“This is sickening. This type of thinking is why women have eating disorders. You do not have a lot of fat. You are a petite girl who is very fit. Please rethink your words. You have a daughter watching,” were one user’s concerned words.

Concern from another user had also mentioned Mackenzie potentially having a negative influence.

“This is why girls have eating disorders. Please be careful, you literally have no fat from what I see. You look great.”

Loading...

Mackenzie is a known fitness fiend. This active mother frequently wows her fans on Instagram with muscle-flaunting selfies and workout videos. While the majority are well-received, something about Mackenzie’s recent bikini competition wasn’t sitting well with fans. The star was called “damaging to all women” in a separate update following her competitive event, per The Inquisitr.

McKee did respond to some of the concerned fans. She also appeared to have enjoyed herself over Independence Day.