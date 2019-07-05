‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Claims Heather Dubrow Mistreated Production On Twitter, Slams Her For Being ‘Snobby’

Kelly Dodd claims Heather Dubrow was a nightmare to deal with.

Kelly Dodd just went on a major rant against her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow.

Following the release of the Season 14 trailer on Tuesday, Dodd took to her Twitter page, where she took aim at Dubrow for mistreating their Bravo TV production team and accused the mother of four of being snobby.

According to a July 5 report from All About the Real Housewives, Dodd’s posts came after a fan suggested that Dubrow should have never been replaced on the series by former star Peggy Sulahian, who lasted just one season on the show.

“Yeah you want to be treated like sh*t., that’s how she treated production. You think snobby is cool.. would love for you to be in her presence,” Dodd responded to the fan.

Then, after the fan suggested that Dubrow’s snobbiness was good for the show because it caused friction between her and the other ladies, Dodd included, Dodd slammed her former co-star for being “fake” and said she is far from the only one who has found Dubrow to be a “pretentious b***h.”

“She’s fake!! Pretentious b***h.. she would make you feel like sh*t.. everyone in Newport waiters staff at Mastro’s have lovely things to say about her,” she alleged.

Dubrow joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its seventh season and remained on the show through Season 11. Meanwhile, Dodd was added to the cast during Season 11 and has continued to appear on the show in a full-time role ever since.

Following Dubrow’s exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago, she and Dodd began feuding with one another on social media and months ago, the ladies came to blows after an awkward run-in at their Orange County gym, Orange Theory.

After the run-in, which Dodd filmed on her Instagram page, Dubrow lashed out at her former co-star on her radio show, Heather Dubrow’s World, by accusing Dodd of being “obsessed” with her and claiming her behavior was “so weird.”

While Dubrow has not yet returned to the show for a new season, many fans online have expressed interest in her returning. However, when it comes to Dodd, Dubrow certainly wouldn’t be welcomed back to the Bravo TV series by her ex-co-star.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.