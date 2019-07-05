Irina Shayk Flaunts Hard Body In Dangerously Short Shorts And Crop Top In New Photo

Irina Shayk’s latest Instagram post is getting attention for all the right reasons.

On Thursday, July 4, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel celebrated the Independence Day holiday by sharing a sizzling snap to her Instagram account that is certainly did not go unnoticed by her 12.3 million followers on the social media platform. In the shot, the 33-year-old balances on a large pile of logs, with the gorgeous scene of a calm lake and bright blue sky providing a breathtaking background behind her. Her fans, however, may not have even noticed the stunning backdrop, instead being captivated by her rock hard body that was put on display almost in its entirety in an itty-bitty ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Irina sent pulses racing in a sexy flag-themed button down, knotting it just below her voluptuous assets to turn into a minuscule crop top. The alteration of the red, white, and blue garment brought some serious edge to her festive look, flashing her hard abs and flat midsection to the camera, and her followers definitely didn’t ignore it. On her lower half, the Russian bombshell flaunted her famous curves in a pair of dangerously short shorts that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The sexy black denim cutoffs hugged every inch of her curvy booty and barely grazed past her upper thighs, making way for her long, toned legs to take center stage in the snap. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high on her hips to draw even more attention to her exposed midriff.

The beauty completed her look with a pair of trendy black sunglasses that protected her eyes from the sun as she tilted her head up to stare at the sky. Her brunette tresses flew wildly around her in the air, creating a gorgeous, care-free look that her wide, bright smile only added to.

Fans of the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl went wild for the steamy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 318,000 likes after just 15 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one person wrote.

Another called her a “goddess.”

“Such a stunning woman,” commented a third.

Last weekend, Irina was in New York for the World Pride celebration and was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model sported a simple Burberry T-shirt with a rainbow stripe across the bosom, pairing it with a pair of impossibly tiny daisy dukes that were even smaller than the ones in her Fourth of July photo, sending her fans into a frenzy.