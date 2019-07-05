Taylor Swift Reportedly Knew Her Catalog Was For Sale But Didn’t Make A Move To Buy It

Taylor Swift has been in a very public fight with her old record label, who recently sold her entire music catalog to Scooter Braun. Swift says that she was blindsided by the sale, but The Blast reports that things might not be as clear-cut as the singer claims.

Swift’s former record label Big Machine Records sold the singer’s entire catalog to music tycoon Scooter Braun.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” Swift said, according to USA Today.

Swift’s attorney Donald Passman echoed the singer’s statement.

“Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Swift says that she was never told about the impending deal and learned about it when the public did.

But a few sources say that the record label was on the market for eight months and that there were talks with Sony, Warner, and Universal to buy the catalog.

“[E]everyone in the business knew it was for sale, including Taylor Swift and her team,” said one source. “The Big Machine sale was huge news in the music business and it was being discussed with music insiders for almost a year.”

An insider revealed that if Swift had wanted to, she could have asked to bid on the company or may have been able to get the chance to purchase her catalog. In fact, as The Blast reported previously, Braun reportedly only bought the label after it was evident that Swift wasn’t interested.

Braun said that he was shocked by Swift’s reaction and claims to have reached out to her to discuss the situation, but he was rebuffed.

Braun’s purchase means that he owns all of Swift’s six studio albums, ending with her most recent one Redemption, which was released in 2017. Swift had said in the past that she expected her life’s work to eventually be sold off, but when she found out that it was Braun who would control the music, she was “sad and grossed out.” She accused Braun of trying to “dismantle” her musical legacy.

Swift is currently working on her latest album Lover, which will be released on August 23. This album will be released through Universal Music Group, so it won’t fall under the catalog that Braun now owns.