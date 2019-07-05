‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Famous Curves In White Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt appears to be having a great time in The Hamptons.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model traveled to the New York summer destination earlier this week and shared a sizzling snap to her Instagram account of her Fourth of July celebration during her stay that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. In the snap, which was shared on Friday, July 5, Kelsey and her boyfriend, Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer, are out by the pool enjoying a day of relaxation and fun in the sun. The 22-year-old is being cradled by her gold medal-winning beau, who has one arm wrapped around her back, and the other under her knees, giving the model’s 1.4 million followers a glimpse at nearly every inch of her insane bikini body, sending pulses racing.

Kelsey sported a gorgeous white bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and was outlined in a red and blue trim for the perfect themed look for yesterday’s festivities. Her bandeau-style top clung tight to her chest to create the perfect outline of her voluptuous assets and flashed a hint of cleavage as she stretched her arm out wide and smiled at the camera. The matching bottoms of the set showed some serious skin as well, and the babe’s fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. The cheeky cut of the high-waist piece left the Filipino bombshell’s curvy booty on display almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs that stretched out in front of her. Its red trim waistband perfectly popped against the stunner’s bronze skin and sat high on her hips to draw even more attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the loved-up display between her and her boyfriend. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 30,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the couple with love for the adorable photo.

“Cuties. You made me sooooo happy,” one fan wrote.

Another said that they were “the best couple in the world.”

“I think this is my favorite pictures of you,” commented a third.

Yesterday, Kelsey took to her Instagram again to share a snap from her trip to The Hamptons. In the shot, Kelsey against posed outside near the pool wearing an all-white linen ensemble, her shirt slinking down her shoulder to tease fans with a look at her sexy navy blue bikini and cleavage, sending them into a frenzy.