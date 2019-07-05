‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini During Lake Day In Minnesota

Haley Kalil returned to her home state of Minnesota for Fourth of July, swapping the beach for the lake and introducing her best friend to her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy — and humorous — snapshot of herself alongside her bestie in bikinis as the latter strikes a funny face, which prompted Kalil to ironically note that she loves to take photos.

In the post in question, the swimsuit model is standing on the edge of Lake Minnetonka — as indicated by the geotag she included with her post — as she dons an interesting mix-and-match two-piece bikini that consists of a navy blue halter top that goes around her shoulders and features a cutout in the sternum with a thin string that crisscrosses and ties at the bottom. The 26-year-old bombshell teamed her top with a neon yellow bottom with thin straps that sit low on her sides, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while leaving her slender waist and toned abs on full display. According to the tag she included with the post, the two-piece she is wearing is from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Kalil and her friend are side-by-side with arms around each other in the shot. In addition to this shot, Kalil shared a subsequent close-up of her friend’s face to emphasize the facial expression she is making.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 271,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,200 likes and over 40 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and praise her beauty — in addition to joking at her caption.

“How do you stay so skinny with your love of Taco Bell?! I must know your secrets!!” one user wrote.

“[G]irl ur bod is rockin,” another user chimed in.

“Can your body be more perfect?!” a third fan raved.

Loading...

Before landing a spot on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s rookie class last year through the magazine’s 2017 Swim Search contest, Kalil worked at a lab and never thought becoming a model was a feasible possibility for her. As she told the New York Post in a recent interview, Kalil worked as an immunology lab tech and was planning on taking the MCAT, but then she spotted the Sports Illustrated casting call on Instagram and decided to submit a package.

“I’m very grateful, and not just because it’s a chance to be like, ‘haters, I did it!'” she said. “But because I’m literally living my dream.”