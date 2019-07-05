Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Spread Legs In Sexy Summer Snap

Kelly Gale knows how to keep her followers entertained. The Swedish model sent temperatures rising on Friday when she shared a photo that showed her sitting on the beach with her legs spread and her toes in the water.

In the sexy snap, the brunette beauty wore a vibrant purple bikini that highlighted her tanned skin. Her long, wet locks were tossed over one shoulder. Shielding her eyes from the sun with her hand, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked at the camera with a serious expression.

In the photo’s caption, the stunner said she was showing the look she gives her photographer when he wants her to get into the water but it is cold. The water may have been cold, but the snap was hot.

Gale’s fans loved the photo.

“wow..something beautiful for my eyes,” one fan wrote.

“Exquisite! Magnificent! Lovely!” said another.

“Wowza!! Simply sensational and breathtaking in that purple,” another fan said.

The photo showcased the 24-year-old model’s fit body and toned abs. It is a body she works hard to keep. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Gale said that, while she wishes she could say she can eat whatever she wants and never have to exercise, that simply isn’t the case.

While she did thank her dad for her long legs, she said that she has to remain dedicated to her fitness regime wherever she is.

“I work out for one to two and a half hours, six days a week, and switch up the routines, alternating between spinning, boxing, running and jump rope for cardio. I do a lot of exercises with resistance bands to get my legs and butt in shape and I also do different ab exercises,” the Victoria’s Secret model said.

Gale’s abs were certainly visible in her latest update, and a testimony that hard work does pay off.

Gale said that yoga was also a big part of her life, adding that the exercise helped keep her muscles long and lean. She also said it helped her stay calm and deal with stress.

As far as her diet goes, Gale likes to keep it simple and clean. She said she generally drinks an unsweetened, wheat-free, gluten-free muesli, or a green smoothie with plain yogurt and berries. For lunch, she eats chicken or shrimp salad, and for dinner the model said she “almost always” has a salad with some protein.