‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Arrested For Battery

Amber Portwood was arrested on Friday for domestic battery. The Teen Mom OG star was taken into custody held at an Indiana processing center on felony charges, where she is currently still in processing.

According to information obtained by Radar Online, the mom of two is currently in the intake process at the Initial Hearing Court in Indianapolis.

“She’s not done with processing,” a clerk said. “She’s at intake right now.”

As per protocol, the victim of the alleged event hasn’t been revealed and no details about the incident are available at this point.

It’s not the first time that Portwood has faced legal woes. In November 2010, she faced charges for domestic violence. A year later, she was arrested for violating her probation for the domestic violence charges and of being in possession of a controlled substance. She pled guilty and rather than enroll in rehab, she accepted a sentence to serve five years behind bars. In the end, her stint in jail, which started in June 2012, was cut short after the reality star was released after 17 months – earlier than anticipated.

Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon recently announced that they’re pregnant. The 29-year-old also has two kids – 1-year-old James and 10-year-old Leah. James is the son of Portwood’s currently boyfriend Glennon, whom she has hinted that she plans to marry soon. Leah is the daughter of ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Glennon and Portwood met while she was appearing on Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiance Matt Baier, who she split with in June 2017. Glennon was working as a producer on the show.

Portwood has shared the details of her struggles with mental health issues. The star suffers from bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. She spoke with a therapist on MTV about her experience according to Cafe Mom.

“I’m just super nervous. I guess I feel vulnerable right now, like really bad. I haven’t really been doing very well when it comes to mood swings. Any little thing, tiny, tiny thing, will enrage me,” she said. “Every year I try — we’ve tried with medications. I’d do anything to be normal. I love this man more than anything and he treats me really well, and I feel like I’m just a bad person sometimes.”

Glennon admitted that he struggles to know how to help her.

“I tend to make jokes a lot or use sarcasm… It doesn’t work too well. I just need to be a bit more aware of body language or how she’s feeling.”