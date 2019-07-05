Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Started ‘Holding Hands’ In Public, Here’s Why

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have been trolling paparazzi for several years. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Scott dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2016. In that time, the Flip It Like Disick host grew particularly close to Kourtney’s sister, Khloe. Since Scott and Kourtney’s split, fans have been speculating about a possible flame between Scott and Khloe, although the two have insisted they’re strictly close friends. Even so, Scott and Khloe are often seen holding hands in public — why?

According to the reality stars, they only hold hands as a running joke. Scott and Khloe sat down recently with AOL to promote their E! reality shows, Flip It Like Disick and Revenge Body. During their interview, they opened up about their friendship and explained why photographers often catch their hands locked together during public outings.

“Scott and I, the reason why we started holding hands was because in Vegas, we were going for Kim’s birthday, and we were walking down the red carpet and Scott went to grab Kourtney’s hand, but he accidentally grabbed mine and everyone got pictures,” Khloe said of an incident in 2014.

The photos, which appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and on Instagram, sparked rumors that Khloe and Scott were a couple rather than Kourtney and Scott — even though the accidental hand-hold was only for a split second.

Khloe and Scott have been holding hands ever since.

“Then we just started f***ing with everyone,” Khloe added.

Loading...

Scott and Khloe’s friendship has been documented on the family’s reality show for years, even throughout Kourtney and Scott’s rocky, on-and-off relationship. As fans know, Scott struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, and Khloe reportedly helped him get back on his feet and encouraged him to fix his relationship. Scott and Kourtney are now proud and loving co-parents to Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Back in May, Khloe shared a sweet tribute to Scott for his birthday on Instagram. A troll wrote in the comments section that they “refused to believe” Khloe and Scott have never “shagged.” Khloe quickly fired back with a lengthy response, in which she defended her family as a whole — “Scott included” — and everything that they’ve gone through, which has brought them very close together.

“I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic,” Khloe said, per Us Weekly. “You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.”