Model Caroline Lowe Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms While Vacationing In The Bahamas

Caroline Lowe happened to be in the Bahamas for Fourth of July, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t celebrate Independence Day anyway — at least on Instagram. On Thursday, the Model Squad star took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she shows off her perfectly sculpted physique as she spills out of a skimpy bikini.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old model is posing on a paradisiacal beach as she dons a teal two-piece bikini that consists of a low-cut bra with spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders and whose neckline plunges in her chest, accentuating her curvy chest and showing her cleavage. The model teamed her top with a matching teal bottom that ties on the sides, sitting fairly low on her frame and puts her incredibly toned abs on full display. Increasing the spiciness level of the shot, Lowe is tugging at the sides of her bikini bottom in a playful and seductive manner. According to the tag she included with the post, the swimsuit she is rocking is by V i X PaulaHermanny Brasil.

Lowe accessorized her look with a round pair of shades from Ray Bay, by the looks of it, and just some simple gold earrings.

The model is standing in the sand with her head slightly tilted back as she looks at a point to the right off-camera. Her blonde hair is slicked back and wet, suggesting she is walking back from spending sometime in the ocean, whose gorgeous turquoise waters feature in the background with people swimming and frolicking.

The post, which Lowe shared with her 150,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,700 likes and about 130 comment within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and praise her incredibly physique — particularly her envy-inducing abs.

“Nothing like you and your flawless body girl! This photo is photo of the day,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart and heart eyes emoji.

“You are a moon shining in the sky,” another user chimed in.

“Hello body,” a third fan added.

Despite clearly working hard to maintain her physique, Lowe also isn’t afraid to indulge every once in a while. She specifically seems to have a soft spot for pasta and red wine, as some of her Instagram photos indicate.