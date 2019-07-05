Kendall Jenner’s ‘Fun Mode’ Night Includes Her Ex & Kourtney Kardashian’s, Weeks After ‘Close-Up’ Photos

Kendall Jenner’s recent activities seem to have been closely monitored. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was reported to have spent her Independence Day night at a glitzy bash in Malibu, California. As The Daily Mail reports on July 5, the 23-year-old’s arrival at Bootsy Bellows nightclub made headlines for very specific reasons.

Kendall is reported to have had a “near encounter” with her ex Ben Simmons – the basketball star who dated Kendall until May was also spotted arriving at the Californian club. While the newspaper did not confirm whether the two were partying together, it did mention another famous face. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima was also in attendance.

Today’s report comes less than a month after the supermodel was spotted getting “close up” with another of Kourtney’s exes. As The Inquisitr reported in June, Kendall had been papped during a New York City outing with model and actor Luka Sabbat. The Inquisitr‘s report had noted that the 21-year-old ex to Kourtney seemed particularly “fixated” with Kendall in one picture. Likewise, that their bodies were virtually touching in one photo. That said, there appeared to be no concrete evidence of a romance.

Kendall’s relationship with Simmons proved high-profile for various reasons. The pair did make public outings, but their body language generally suggested wanting to stay out of the media lens. Paparazzi pictures of the 22-year-old and the model mostly came with the duo ducking the cameras.

The Daily Mail likewise seemed unable to confirm whether Kendall and Younes had spent last night together – the newspaper only stated the Algerian model being in the same venue as his ex-girlfriend’s sister. Younes, 26, dated the Poosh CEO for approximately two years before they split last year.

Following her split from Simmons, a source dished to People over where Kendall stands.

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” they said.

Kendall does, indeed, seem to have been having a good time since the breakup. Since becoming single, the model has been traveling – she has been photographed in European destinations, as well as American ones. Fans are likely wondering when the model will start dating again.

Kourtney, meanwhile, seems to have made her peace with being single at 40. The mother of three seems happier than ever, although fans continue to wonder where things stand with her baby daddy, Scott Disick. This couple have three children together. They split in 2015 but continue to co-parent.

