Melania Trump Takes Heat For Going Braless In A White Dress For Rainy Fourth Of July Celebration

Melania Trump’s Fourth of July attire was getting plenty of praise from right-wing media outlets — until it rained.

The first lady shared some pictures of herself on Twitter early in the Independence Day celebrations, but the rain changed everything. Later images, after heavy rains moved through the nation’s capital, showed Melania’s soaked dress offering a very revealing glimpse of everything underneath, and most didn’t find it very classy.

“Who thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear a white dress w/o a bra on a rainy day? Did they think it was a throw back photo shoot?” wrote one person on Twitter who shared a very revealing picture of Melania.

“Looks like Melania won the wet t-shirt contest today,” another commented.

Others noted that conservatives, after getting outraged over Michelle Obama showing her bare arms, seem to give Melania Trump a pass for these risque moments.

“Miss Melania, as seen tonight. Apparently, bras aren’t stylish, elegant, savvy, beautiful or gracious to Trump’s Evangelical supporters,” one person wrote. “File under: ‘If Michelle Obama Had Done This.'”

There was plenty of heads up that rain would be coming on Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration. For days ahead of time, forecasters had noted that rain would be likely later in the day — a prediction that was celebrated by many of Trump’s critics rooting for his controversial celebration to get rained out. Trump had been criticized for announcing a series of changes to the traditionally apolitical celebration, including a military parade and a speech he delivered to the rain-soaked crowds. Critics said the changes turned the Fourth of July celebration into something of a campaign rally for Trump, though the speech ended up being free of politics.

Melania’s dress itself did get some high fashion marks from some, including Breitbart which dedicated an entire story to her fashion choices and claimed that she actually was prepared for rain.

“Mrs. Trump was ready for the rain in a stark white off-the-shoulder knitted midi dress by Carolina Herrera that stood out with its rainbow-clad stripes, oversized ties, and flared skirt,” the report noted. “The dress, styled by Mrs. Trump’s personal couturier Hervé Pierre, retails for about $1,200.”

Loading...

The report included some glimpses of Melania’s dress turning see-through in the rain.

A full gallery of Melania Trump’s Fourth of July dress — both in the wet and dry phases — can be seen at Breitbart.