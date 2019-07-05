‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Rocks A Bikini For 4th Of July Amid Spoilers Hinting At Heartbreak Ahead

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Hannah Brown’s experience has had some intensely rocky moments in her life outside of the show over the course of the past couple of weeks. Despite that, she was all smiles for the Fourth of July, as she flaunted her figure and rocked a festive bikini.

Hannah spent the Fourth of July holiday in her hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She posted a photo on Instagram showing her in a blue-and-white bikini, lounging on a pineapple inflatable raft in a pool.

Brown’s insane abs were on full display with this shot. She had her hair pulled back into a loose ponytail, and she was wearing dark sunglasses along with a huge smile.

In less than 12 hours, The Bachelorette star pulled in more than 202,000 likes for the bikini shot. Hundreds of Hannah’s fans commented as well, many referencing recent spoilers and rumors that have been making the rounds.

Warning! Major Bachelorette spoilers ahead!

As The Inquisitr has detailed, spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed that Hannah got engaged during her final rose ceremony. However, new revelations about her pick’s intentions and relationship history recently came to light, seemingly causing irreparable harm to The Bachelorette pair’s romance.

Hannah is said to have broken off her engagement with her final rose recipient, and is reportedly now single again.

Loading...

Viewers will not find out until the end of July whether all of Reality Steve’s spoilers are entirely accurate.

In the days since these stunning Bachelorette spoilers broke, Hannah has made some references in interviews or via social media that seem to lend credibility to the rumors. For example, in a video that Ellen DeGeneres shared earlier this week, Hannah teased that the song “Misery” is the one that best describes the state of her love life right now, per The Inquisitr.

Despite all of this supposed drama and heartbreak, it does seem that Hannah was able to focus on fun, friends and family for the Fourth of July. Will this chance to let loose and have fun, and set all of her Bachelorette drama aside, give her an opportunity to gain some clarity about what she wants to do next?

The Bachelorette spoilers suggest there is still a lot of chaos on the way for viewers as the season marches toward its two-night finale. Hannah Brown’s Fourth of July seemed to be a good break from all of the recent drama, and the girl can sure rock a bikini.