Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Allowed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Keep Archie’s Godparents Names Private

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly allowed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep the names of Archie’s godparents private.

It is a decision that goes against royal protocol — and government legislation — which generally reveals information about royal christenings in due time. However, keeping certain information private is a choice that can be made, and the queen has apparently made that choice for Meghan and Harry.

It was reported earlier this week that the royal couple was not going to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents — a decision that sparked a public outcry. However, the royal couple have insisted that the names of Archie’s godparents remain private in accordance with their wishes.

Usually, the public is informed about certain details regarding christenings, such as the officiating minister and the chosen godparents. In addition, all baptisms must be registered with the record normally being publicly available for searches and for the use of certifying copies of the record.

The Sun reported that details of royal christenings can legally be kept private —especially if the queen so chooses.

The details of of Archie’s christening will be held on a royal register — not a public one — and will likely to remain in the royal archives at Windsor Castle indefinitely.

“The register to be used in this case is held privately by the royal household on behalf of the Crown and we understand that it has never complied with the usual requirement,” a spokesperson for the Church of England said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will keep the identity of Archie's godparents a secret, as they confirm his private christening service will go ahead on Saturday https://t.co/VBpig8px7q — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 3, 2019

Archie will be christened on Saturday at Windsor Castle. Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, who married the couple last May, will conduct the ceremony.

While it is no surprise that Meghan and Harry are choosing to keep details about the christening private, it has disappointed many royal fans. The couple reportedly invited only 25 guests to attend the ceremony, and no reporters will be allowed to take photos of the occasion. Instead, the royal couple will release photos taken by their private photographer after the occasion.

Oddly enough, the Queen will not be attending the ceremony, as she has previous plans. She will spend the weekend in Sandringham with Prince Philip, the Express reported. The queen reportedly wanted to attend the christening but her diary had been booked a year in advance and the engagement could not be changed.

But there are no hard feelings about the matter. A royal source told the Express that the queen was “happy” with the date Meghan and Harry’s chose to baptize Archie.