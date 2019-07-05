Ariel Winter Turns Heads In Pink Bikini & Trendy Overalls

Ariel Winter left little to the imagination as she stepped out on Thursday for a little shopping spree. The Modern Family actress was photographed on July 4 in Los Angeles after heading out to do some shopping for the big day.

In a bid to get ready for the Fourth of July celebration, Ariel hit the supermarket to stock up on alcohol. Photos published today by The Daily Mail showed the 21-year-old stunner pushing a shopping cart filled to the brim with colorful bags and plenty of alcohol cases.

As per usual, Ariel rocked a trendy outfit that showcased her quirky sense of style. For her trip to the store, the gorgeous redhead slipped into a pair of white distressed overalls. The Smurfs: The Lost Village actress went for a relaxed look, teaming up the piece with matching sneakers.

While her loose-fitting dungarees certainly covered up the lower half of her body, Ariel still managed to show some serious skin. To add some spice to her sporty getup, the foxy actress only wore a tiny pink-and-purple bikini top underneath the white overalls. Fastened with only one strap, the baggy piece offered an ample view of her scanty top, leaving her décolletage area completely exposed and flashing a glimpse of her toned midriff.

Snapped as she strode along the pavement with her wallet, car keys, and phone in hand, Ariel showed off a generous amount of cleavage in the skimpy string bikini. The red-haired beauty cut a stylish figure in the sporty yet sexy outfit, flaunting her trim physique in the revealing ensemble. In keeping with the casual theme, she pulled up her flame-red tresses into a high ponytail and only accessorized with subtle stud earrings.

Other photos showed Ariel maneuvering the shopping cart toward her car to load up the goodies into the trunk. By the looks of her shopping list, Ariel was gearing up for an epic Fourth of July party.

“Ariel appeared to have a successful trip to the grocery store as she unloaded boxes of beer, bottles of wine and boozy lemonade into her car,” stated The Daily Mail.

As she made her way to the parked vehicle, the stunning actress nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction, almost popping out of the minuscule bikini top. In one photo in particular, she appeared to be flashing a glimpse of underboob as she adjusted her top while bending over her shopping cart.

“The Sofia the First star narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she pulled her patterned bikini top back into place before it exposed her bust as she unpacked her trolley.”

The new photos come just one day after Ariel was photographed leaving an acting class in Studio City. The photos in question saw the fresh-faced actress donning a camouflage V-neck T-shirt and black leggings, per a previous report from The Daily Mail. While the gorgeous starlet appears to have taken a break from social media, as recently covered by The Inquisitr, she immediately catches the eye of paparazzi whenever she leaves her home.