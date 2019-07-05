WWE News: Shawn Michaels Comments On Current Relationship With Marty Jannetty

Prior to becoming one of the most successful singles stars in the history of WWE, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels tag teamed with Marty Jannetty as part of The Rockers.

The duo teamed up in various promotions from 1985 to 1992, becoming one of the most popular and groundbreaking teams of their era. The good times came to an abrupt end, however, when Michaels launched his buddy though a barber shop window in one of the most memorable segments in WWE history.

The incident helped propel Michael’s towards a Hall of Fame career. Unfortunately for Jannetty, he floundered in the mid-card following the team’s demise before parting ways with the company with the company for good in 1996, with the exception of some on and off appearances between 2005 to 2009.

During the height of the team’s fame, though, Michael and Jannetty were inseparable — both in and out of the squared circle. These days, they aren’t so close. Citing Michaels’ recent appearance on an episode of Challenge Mania, Wrestling Inc. wrote that Michaels barely hears from his old friend.

“I no longer have a contact number for him,” Michaels said. “There are times when I see him, he is great, he seems great. Other times it’s less so. It heartbreaking to me, just as it is to everyone else. I don’t know what any of us can do in that aspect.”

According to Michaels, some of Jannetty’s other friends and former colleagues from WWE and the world of pro wrestling want to reach out to him. Unfortunately, no one seems to know how.

“At WrestleMania, I was asked,” Michaels recalled. “There were people trying to find him and couldn’t, there were people trying to reach out to him. I’m not aware of any way to get ahold of him.”

Per Bleacher Report, Jannetty has grappled with some personal demons since exiting the WWE limelight. In 2004, he had a breakdown after struggling with depression, followed by an arrest a few years later. Judging by Michaels’ comments in the interview, it seems as if his former partner is still trying to get back on track.

Here’s hoping that someone finds a way to get hold of Jannetty. WWE has programs designed to help former employees with their personal issues.

On top of that, The Rockers are a sure bet to enter the Hall of Fame together someday. If Jannetty is open to the idea, he’ll finally earn some long-overdue recognition for his contributions to the industry.