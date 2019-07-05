Chanel West Coast Rocks See-Through Dress & Her New, Blue Hair Gets Noticed: ‘Yes Baby’

Chanel West Coast brought the fire to the Fourth of July.

Yesterday, a number of celebrities took to social media to show fans how they were celebrating Independence Day. While many shared patriotic bikini-clad photos and photos of fireworks, countless others shared photos of themselves getting in the American spirit in other ways. Chanel West Coast tagged herself at Nobu in Malibu, California, where she looked amazing celebrating the holiday.

In the new photo shared with her 3 million-plus followers, West Coast appears front and center in the snapshot and throws one of her hands in the air. Chanel sports newly blue-dyed locks and extensions while her hair flows all the way down past her chest. The stunner appears to be wearing a face full of makeup complete with blush, bronzer, highlighter, and lipgloss though the majority of her face is covered by an oval pair of sunglasses.

Her outfit leaves little to be desired in a see-through knit dress that hits just at her thigh, showing off plenty of leg for the camera. The 30-year-old’s outfit comes complete with the arm holes dipping low and exposing a little bit of skin. Chanel’s white bra is also on display in the photo, and she accessorizes the look with a gold watch and white manicured nails.

The photo has already garnered the singer a ton of attention with over 20,000 likes and 200-plus comments. While many fans commented on the sexy photo to wish Chanel a Happy Fourth, countless others gushed over her hair and her hot outfit.

“Yes baby,” one follower commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Loving that hair,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Chanel you look amazing,” one more wrote with a few emoji at the end.

Loading...

In recent weeks, the singer has been sharing photos and videos from her new music video “Old Fashioned.” The Inquisitr previously shared that the brunette bombshell struck a pose on the set of the video with a Western-looking town just at her back. In the hot shot, the model throws her hands behind her head while looking off to the side.

Like she normally does, West Coast rocked a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick while showing off her picture-perfect figure. In the black-and-white image, Chanel appears in an all-black outfit, including a strapless, black, rhinestone bra that leaves little to the imagination while she shows off her toned and tanned abs as well as plenty of underboob in the tiny top.

That particular snapshot garnered her over 300 likes.