Justin Bieber Reportedly Won’t Stop Contacting Ex Selena Gomez: ‘He Needs To Let It Go’

Selena Gomez may be done with her ex, Justin Bieber, but he reportedly isn’t done with her. A source revealed to Radar Online this week that the “I Don’t Care” singer allegedly “refuses” to quit contacting the “Taki Taki” singer in an attempt to reconnect and receive friendly advice. Justin is currently married to model Hailey Bieber née Baldwin, and recent rumors indicate that the young couple are experiencing relationship troubles — some believe it is due to Justin’s efforts with Selena.

Selena is slowly returning to the spotlight after a long and hard battle with depression following her kidney transplant. She recently opened up about her stints in mental health treatment centers during promotion for her new film, The Dead Don’t Die, at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May.

As fans know, Justin also revealed a struggle with depression via a lengthy Instagram post, which received over 3 million likes. In the post, he spoke about his upcoming music and promised that an album would be coming soon, but he needed time to work through his mental health issues as well as improve his marriage.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Justin said in part of the post.

RO‘s source revealed that Justin “tries to convince” Selena that he went through the same struggles as she did.

“He needs her advice,” the source said.

The source added that, when Justin noticed Selena was coming back into the spotlight, he reached out again.

“Justin felt compelled to let her know that she looks amazing and that he is really happy for her that she is doing so well,” they continued.

However, the source insisted that it’s time to “let it go” because Justin is married now.

Meanwhile, Selena seems to be doing fine on her own as she focuses on her career. She admitted during Coach’s Dream It Real podcast in April that she loves being alone.

“I’m looking forward to my album and I’m looking forward to spending time alone,” she said, per Vogue. “I think I’m finally, finally, finally at the age where I love being alone.”

Justin and Selena dated on-and-off for several years before they called it quits in May, 2018. Just six months later, Justin married Hailey in a courthouse in New York City.