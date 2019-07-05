Former Google Exec Andy Rubin Was Accused Of Running ‘A Sex Ring’

Buzzfeed News is reporting that a San Mateo judge recently unsealed documents relating to former Google Executive Andy Rubin’s departure from Google for sexual harassment — and the details of his misdeeds are stunning. Rubin was once an integral part of the Google universe after helping invent the Android operating system. However, in 2014 he was fired for sexual harassment after he reportedly coerced an employee into oral sex while in a hotel room.

Despite the accusations, Rubin was given $90 million as a golden parachute for his departure, and Google maintained ties with him by investing millions into his next venture. Now, court documents reveal that Rubin was not only fielding several accusations of sexual assault, but was also running “what appeared to be a sex ring.”

The complaint was brought by Rie Hirabaru Rubin, Andy Rubin’s estranged wife, who is currently in the midst of a divorce battle with the former Google executive. News of the $90 million deal angered employees at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and caused lawsuits, protests, and a new code of conduct relating to sexual harassment.

Rie Rubin’s lawsuit is seeking to invalidate the pre-nuptial agreement the pair signed, as she claims that Andy Rubin “concealed his income.”

Rie Rubin has also claimed that “even now [she] does not understand the full scope of his finances.”

The estranged wife also pointed to a secret bank account that Andy Rubin operated, generally to pay off women. Andy Rubin’s wealth is currently estimated to be around $350 million.

Included in the complaint are details about several affairs that were “‘ownership’ relationships with other women, whereby Rubin would pay for their expenses in exchange for offering them to other men.”

The complaint adds that other employees helped support Rubin’s conduct, and that “one of these women … was complicit with Rubin in running what appeared to be a sex ring.”

A Google Walkout In Response to Andy Rubin’s $90 Million Sweetheart Deal. Mason Trinca / Getty Images

However, the unsealing of the complaint was not a total victory for Rie Rubin, as allegations that her estranged husband engaged in prostitution were stricken from the record.

“We’re encouraged because the court’s tentative order permits the case to go forward,” said Brian Danitz, who represents Rie Rubin. “Still, we’re disappointed the allegations regarding Andy Rubin’s relationships in exchange for payment has been stricken from the complaint.”

Meanwhile, Andy Rubin is fighting back, and his attorney Ellen Stross said that the lawsuit was a “garden-variety family law dispute involving a wife who regrets her decision to execute a prenuptial agreement.”

Throughout the dispute, Google has not offered any comment, other than emphasizing that it has changed its policy on dealing with sexual harassment claims. In the past two years, Google has fired 48 employees for sexual misconduct, and none reportedly received an exit package.