Kate Beckinsale Responds To Troll Who Called Her ‘An Older Lady’ Who Dresses ‘Like a Teenager’

Kate's clapping back at a troll who called her out for her age.

Kate Beckinsale is clapping back at a troll who had some not-so-nice things to say in the comments section of a recent snap she shared showing her rocking a crop top after putting in some hard work at the gym. As The Inquisitr reported, the snap, which the actress posted to her Instagram account earlier this week, showed her rocking a black crop top over a white crop top, as well as what appeared to be a pair of black-and-white, high-waisted leggings under grey sweatpants.

Kate’s seriously toned abs were on display in the snap, as she put her hair up into a ponytail while shielding her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

But while there’s no doubting that the 45-year-old British actress (who will celebrate her 46th birthday on July 26) looked stunning in her dressed down, ab-revealing ensemble, it turns out not everyone was so keen on her outfit choice.

After seeing the snap on social media, one Instagram user clapped back at the Van Helsing and Underworld actress, claiming she was dressing too young for her age.

“U dress like a [teenager] but ur a older lady,” the troll wrote in the comments section of the photo, adding a crying laughing emoji and a thumbs down emoji, according to Pop Culture.

But Beckinsale wasn’t about to take the trolling lying down, as she hit back at the hater who called her out for her clothing choice.

Clearly not letting the nasty comments get to her, the star showed off her sense of humor by asking the troll if they wanted to hang out with her.

Kate responded to the message, “hahaha [oh my God] you’re a hoot can we hang out.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time the stunning actress has put a troll in their place.

Back in February, Beckinsale clapped back at a hater who told her via Instagram that they were left feeling “disappointed” after she was spotted out and about with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

“Disappointed in your dating choices,” they told her, as People reported at the time, though the former couple have since parted ways.

Loading...

Kate then showed off her sense of humor once again, responding to the troll by writing, “fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

Shortly after the incident, Beckinsale mysteriously deleted all the photos from her Instagram account after fans and her fellow celebrities began leaving comments regarding her relationship with Davidson.

Comedian David Spade even joked on her page that she “likes them young,” as E! News reported.

However, Kate then returned to the social media site and told her millions of followers in her first post back that she was “back to business.”