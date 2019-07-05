‘AGT’ Judge Simon Cowell Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss After Becoming Vegan

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has been showing off his much slimmer figure after losing 20 pounds recently. The 59-year-old recently adopted a vegan diet after becoming unhappy with his body and apparently is never looking back. According to The Daily Mail, Simon arrived at the Victoria and Albert Museum in Knightsbridge, U.K., this past Thursday to attend his annual Syco party.

With girlfriend Lauren Silverman on his arm, Simon arrived at his party in his signature white button-down shirt, which he left mostly open exposing his chest hair. The businessman tucked his shirt into a pair of black slacks, showing off his slimmer tummy. Simon had previously been leaving his shirts untucked but is clearly happy to show off his hard work these days.

In April, Simon caught up with The Sun and explained why he needed to change his diet drastically. The well-known meat lover gave it all up to look better than ever.

“If I was on a one to ten scale of being handsome, I was an eight and now I’ve gone to an 11,” Simon admitted.

Simon also found out earlier this year that he had a plethora of food allergies. According to The Sun, the mogul had to cut out meat, dairy, wheat, and sugar. Simon eventually cut out fish as well, but couldn’t completely eliminate beer and cigarettes from his lifestyle. He reportedly did decrease his intake of both, and only drinks and smokes “occasionally.”

Simon Cowell, 59, showcases his newly-svelte frame in dapper ensemble at Syco summer party https://t.co/vwxVAF5mAO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 5, 2019

It didn’t appear to be too difficult for Simon to make the change either.

“It was way easier than you may think. Like, I used to have yogurt in the morning and I changed it to almond-milk yogurts. I have almond milk in my tea.”

Simon also noted he was very careful about what kinds of fruit he intakes since many of them contain a decent amount of sugar.

Avoiding pizza has proved to be quite difficult for Simon, who admits he still craves the cheesy goodness all the time. A friend of the producer ordered a pizza at a restaurant they attended together, and Simon noted that it drove him crazy, but it’s all been worth it.

Loading...

Reunited! The first – and best, if you go by the ratings ???? – @BGT judging team. Be quite fun to work with these two again. We always have such a laugh. @AmandaHolden @SimonCowell pic.twitter.com/0BuAohYEpk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2019

“I have more energy and focus and it wasn’t difficult. I don’t like to use the word diet because that’s the reason I never went on a diet before — the word diet makes me miserable.”

To see more from Simon, catch America’s Got Talent every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.