Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Her Curves Playing Frisbee In A Teeny Blue Bikini

Iskra Lawrence looked sensational modeling a light blue bikini from the Aerie line she represents. The body positive model posted on Instagram two snaps of herself wowing in the ensemble while playing frisbee on the beach during the American holiday.

The British beauty began working in the industry at just 13-years-old. However, she was dropped from her label after her hips began to grow and she was deemed too large for the notoriously weight-obsessed industry. In response, she took to social media to try to show “real” bodies.

The blonde bombshell soon grew a cult following, and her fame drew the attention of Aerie, the intimates label of American Eagle, which offered her a contract as not only a model, but also a brand ambassador. Iskra has since won contracts with other companies, such as L’Oreal and Adore Me. She also maintains her social media following, which now tallies at around 4.5 million followers.

In the most recent update, Iskra sports a light blue bikini that features a scoop-neck bikini top with a corset-style tie in the front. The bikini bottoms are a retro high-waisted cut, which shows off her stunning hourglass figure.Her long blonde hair is styled in a casual ponytail, and her only accessory is a simple necklace. In honor of the Fourth of July, Iskra also dons a red, white, and blue visor to keep her eyes free from the sun.

To add to the fun, Iskra tosses around a red frisbee in the double photo update while on the beach around what appears to be Seaside Heights on the Jersey Shore. In her caption, she wished all her American

fam” a happy July Fourth.

The photo was a hit with fans, earning nearly 91,000 likes and over 260 comments.

“You’re just cute,” said a follower.

“Beautiful,” added a second, with the heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous perfect body wow,” wrote a third.

Earlier in the week, Iskra confessed her best fashion secret for the summer months. In the post where she wore a chic white oxford-shirt style dress, the blonde beauty wrote that she wore biker shorts under “everything” so that she would not have to worry about chafing during humid days.

The trick seemed to be effective, as Iskra looked without a care in the word in the pictures, as she rocked over-the-knee beige boots, a snakeskin purse, and trendy god hoop earrings.

The fashion secret was a hit with fans, and gave the tip over 183,000 likes and over a 1,000 comments.