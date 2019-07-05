Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Pic Slammed: ‘She Looked Nothing Like This Last Week’

Kourtney Kardashian is getting slammed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s social media activity was barely a few hours old before making The Daily Mail’s headlines as this 40-year-old doesn’t need to do much to front media outlets.

Kourtney’s July 4 closet selfie showed the mother of three sizzling in a tiny, red string bikini. The photo sent out killer muscles, fierce curves, and what many women would likely consider to be perfection. The Daily Mail described Kourtney as “flawless.” It likewise reported the Poosh CEO as stating she’s “never looked better,” and Kourtney is putting her fabulous figure down to some hardcore keto dieting.

Fans have been taking to the newspaper’s comments section by the masses. It looks like the most upvoted comments have something in common – they’re slamming Kourtney for allegedly having used Photoshop.

“Photoshop, and highly filtered, animated cartoon version of Kourtney” received over 500 upvotes.

“But she looked nothing like this last week in the natural untouched photos” proved similarly popular with over 340 upvotes.

Comments probing this reality star seemed to be manifesting throughout the comments section. Some individuals went as far as questioning whether Kourtney has gone under the knife. The most prominent accusation did, however, seem to pertain to Kourtney and digital photo editing.

“Isn’t photo shop wonderful?” one user remarked.

“Photoshopped to death as per usual” seemed to echo the thought.

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to Photoshop accusations. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s iconic bikini selfies or Kendall Jenner’s bedroom snaps, these sisters’ pictures are frequently singled out for allegedly having been altered. Seventeen had enough accusatory material to collate a collection of “Photoshop fails” from the siblings.

While some snaps from these sisters come with suspect-shaped walls or curved surfaces – and allegations of Photoshop have a leg to stand on – others seem to show no evidence of it. Those backing Kourtney would likely argue that yesterday’s photos erred toward the latter. Kourtney was wowing in her tiny bikini. Her background setting showed no marked abnormalities.

Kourtney has been chronicling her return to the keto diet over on her Poosh lifestyle website. As The Daily Mail reports, the star previously took on the lifestyle over two years ago. The low-carb diet that puts the body into a fat-burning state of ketosis is popular, although not all doctors approve of it.

Further comments slammed Kourtney for not being with her children – these seemed somewhat trolling. As one of the most hands-on mothers in Hollywood, Kourtney is known for being with her kids virtually 24/7.

