Ashanti Reveals Huge Names Who She Has Worked With On Her New Music

It’s been since 2014 since Ashanti dropped an album but according to Hollywood Life, she opened up about her upcoming release and the big names she has worked with on it.

At the launch of her clothing line with Pretty Little Thing, the “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker announced who she has done songs with while teasing her fans that she has some more surprises.

“I have records with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih,” she stated.

However, fans can potentially expect more.

“A bunch of other people who I don’t want to say so there are some surprises!” Ashanti continued.

It seems an album might not be on the cards just yet since the “Foolish” songstress mentioned that she’s worked with producer Metro Boomin’ on an EP.

“[I’m] extremely excited about the new music. [I’m] working on the EP with Metro Boomin. We have so many different records and the vibe is just a real Ashanti R&B sound but 2019 infused with a lot of stuff that I’ve never said.”

Her Pretty Little Thing clothing line which she is currently promoting sees Ashanti modeling the whole range on their website, which The Inquisitr previously reported. From swimsuits, chaps, to maxi dresses, the “Rain On Me” chart-topper has got your summer wardrobe covered.

“The collection you’ve been waiting for for the fierce females to run the urban jungle in. Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat,” their website states.

In 2001, Ashanti rose to fame when she collaborated with Ja Rule on the hit song “Always on Time.” The single topped the U.S. singles chart and was a worldwide success. In 2002, she released her debut self-titled studio album. The album topped the U.S. album charts and peaked within the top three in the U.K. The record won her the Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2003 Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best New Artist.

Loading...

Since then, Ashanti has released five more studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

In total, Ashanti has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with a number of familiar names — Nelly, Fat Joe, French Montana, Robin Thicke, and Akon to name a few.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has over 2.6 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act. Her most played track, “Foolish,” currently has over 104 million streams.

On Instagram, Ashanti has over 4.7 million followers.