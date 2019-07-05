Curvy Models Tara Lynn & Michelle Vidal Celebrate Fourth Of July With Sizzling Bikini Shot

Tara Lynn and Michelle Vidal showed their patriotic side in a sizzling Fourth of July photo shoot that made waves all over Instagram. Waving tiny American flags, the two plus-size beauties celebrated Independence Day by frolicking on the beach in red, white, and blue swimwear.

Snapped on the soft sand right near the water’s edge, with the crystal-blue sea sparkling in the background and the clear, blue sky stretching overhead, Tara and Michelle posed for a pair of sun-kissed photos that sent Fourth of July vibes all over social media.

Featured on the Instagram page of the popular beachwear label Swimsuits For All, the snapshots showed Tara and Michelle donning eye-catching beach attire in bold, vivid colors – ones creatively chosen to showcase the palette of the American flag. Photographed first from the left, Michelle modeled a daring bikini made up of a plunging red top and high-waist white bottoms. Snuggled right next to her was Tara, who had poured her voluptuous figure in a spectacular Navy blue one-piece.

Their swimsuits perfectly complemented each other. As they posed side by side, Michelle’s red-and-white bikini and Tara’s blue swimsuit mirrored the colors of the national flag in a sweet tribute to the special holiday.

The gorgeous ladies put on a very lively display in their festive Instagram snaps. Rocking Fourth of July-themed sunglasses, the two curvy models frolicked in the sun as they cozied up for the glorious swimsuit shots. One of the photos showed the bubbly sirens flashing beaming smiles as they waved their flags on the sun-drenched beach. Meanwhile, the second pic saw them bending forward in a provocative gesture to blow sweet kisses to the camera.

Needless to say, the curvaceous models slayed the beach-babe look with their Fourth of July-inspired swimwear. The two beauties flaunted their bountiful curves in their respective beach items, flashing a generous amount of cleavage in the skin-baring snaps.

Tara looked nothing short of ravishing in the Navy blue swimsuit. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model elegantly showcased her hourglass figure in the flattering one-piece, putting her buxom curves and strong thighs front and center. A delicate belt tied with a bow around her waist added a feminine detail to her head-turning bathing suit.

At the same time, Michelle offered an ample view of her shapely bust in the plunging bikini top. Likewise, her bared midriff and chiseled thighs were also on display, as her skimpy bikini bottom lured the eye toward her curvy hips and voluptuous legs.

Their Fourth of July photos didn’t go unnoticed on Instagram, as fans took to the comments section to praise the ladies for their beauty and to note which of the two Swimsuits For All looks they liked best.

“So beautiful. That’s how [sic] women should look like. Everything is so feminin [sic] and with confidence and joy,” wrote one Instagram user.

“That navy swimsuit!!” penned a second person, complimenting Tara for her smoking-hot look in a message trailed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“Love the bikini…,” a third person expressed their preference for Michelle’s beach look.