Melanie Griffith, 61, Shocks Fans With New Bikini Pic

Melanie Griffith is celebrating Independence Day in her bikini.

Melanie Griffith wowed fans on social media this week by sharing a stunning bikini shot as she lay on a boat. The actress, who’s most famous for her roles in big time movies such as Working Girl and Body Double, took to the social media site on Independence Day to flaunt her amazing curves as she proved that rocking a two-piece most definitely has no age limit.

The flawless snap showed the gorgeous Melanie laying on her side in her black two-piece bikini as she proudly showed off her seriously toned middle.

The actress – who’s mom to fellow actress Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas, and Alexander Bauer – rested her head on her hand as she posed for the camera while also accessorizing her skimpy bikini look with a black sunhat on her head.

And it’s safe to say that fans of the star were left pretty wowed after seeing just how good Melanie looked in her two-piece in the Instagram shot.

The comments section was flooded with praise and shocked reactions for the mom of three, who will celebrate her 62nd birthday next month.

“Wow what a body. Amazing,” one Instagram user told Griffith after seeing her toned bikini shot this week as another commented, “Wow! Look at that beautiful body! Gorgeous woman. God bless you.”

A third Instagram user wrote in the comments section, “Melanie, WOW & WOW! Happy 4th of July, GORGEOUS!!”

The Daily Mail also shared candid paparazzi snaps of Griffith in her bikini as she soaked up the sun while vacationing on the tropical Spanish island of Ibiza with friends Loree Rodkin and Polina Kitsenko.

Melanie Griffith, 61, soaks up the sun in stylish bikini in Ibiza https://t.co/7hJfvsmuuA via @DailyMailCeleb — Shootersyk"DamyEku" (@ShootersykEku) July 4, 2019

The new snaps of her insanely toned body while soaking up the sun in Europe in her dark two-piece come shortly after the star shared her pretty intense workout routine with fans that got her the fit figure she has now.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Griffith shared a video of her workout to her Instagram account which showed her rocking a patterned pink and black sports bra and a pair of black leggings.

Melanie then put in some serious work on her abs and her arms as well as taking on some tough cardio work. The actress’s tough workout also consisted of lunges and weight lifting all while she got inspired by listening to the Katy Perry song “California Gurls.”

In the caption, Griffith told her 409,000 followers that she’s been working out with her personal trainer – trainer to the stars Gunnar Peterson – for the past seven years before describing her body not as being 61-years-old but as instead being “50 + 11.”