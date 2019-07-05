Ashanti Shows Off Her Body In Skimpy Snake Print Bikini To Promote Her Own Range

Ashanti has her own range with clothing company Pretty Little Thing and is modeling it herself.

In her latest Instagram upload, the “Rain On Me” hitmaker is wearing a matching swimwear set which has a pink snake print design on it. The skimpy bikini shows off her toned stomach as she fiercely stares into the camera lens. The sultry photo appears to be taken in an exotic location as the illusion gives off that she’s posing by a beach house on holiday. Her hair is long, dark and curly and has racked up over 100,000 likes within 13 hours, proving to have made an impact.

The photo promoting her own line seems to be getting a positive reaction from her followers in the comments section.

“I ordered this set. I can’t wait it arrives, whole collection bomb tho,” one user shared.

“Waiting on my suits to arrive!!! Yassss black girl magic. u go girl,” another fan commented.

“So beautiful,” a third follower mentioned.

On the Pretty Little Thing website, Ashanti can be seen posing in her whole range in a number of varied looks. From swimsuits, chaps, to maxi dresses, the “Foolish” songstress has got your summer wardrobe covered.

“Introducing PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti, the collection you’ve been waiting for for the fierce females to run the urban jungle in. Mark your territory in barely there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat,” their website states.

“Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon.”

In 2001, Ashanti rose to fame when she collaborated with Ja Rule on the hit song “Always on Time.” The single topped the U.S. singles chart and was a worldwide success. In 2002, she released her debut self-titled studio album. The album topped the U.S. album charts and peaked within the top three in the U.K. The record won her the Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2003 Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best New Artist.

Loading...

Since then, Ashanti has released five more studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

In total, Ashanti has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards.

She is not only an established singer, but she is also an actress starring in roles on television and on the big screen. She has appeared in Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, Stuck, Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to name a few.

On Instagram, Ashanti has over 4.7 million followers.