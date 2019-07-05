Cardi B Encourages Her Instagram Followers To Share Their Questions For 2020 Democratic Candidates

Rapper Cardi B took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to encourage her followers to get involved in the 2020 presidential election, reported Complex. Alongside the video in which she talks about wanting to see a change in the country, she writes a message asking her fans to post questions that they would like answered by the Democratic candidates.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist begins her video by telling her 46.7 million followers to think about what they would ask one of the Democratic candidates running for the 2020 election if they had the chance. She continues to specify that she wants her followers to think about what they would like to see change in their community and in the United States in general.

Giving her fans an example, the mom-of-one reveals that she would like to ask one of the Democratic candidates about what is going to be done about police brutality.

“It seems like it keeps happening every single day and they are getting away with it and nobody’s talking about it and it seems that nobody gives a f**k, you know what I’m saying?”

Before telling her followers to post their questions in the comments section, Cardi adds that she, personally, would like to see a change and would also like to know if our next president even cares because it seems like the one we have now, doesn’t.

The singer finishes by saying that the only requirement for the questions is that they be “realistic” in nature.

The video, which earned almost 10 million likes since being posted, was filled with comments from the 26-year-old’s followers, who took her exercise seriously and wanted a chance to be heard. Among the many questions posted in the comments section, several of the “I Like It” rapper’s fans jokingly asked if she would consider running for president.

The issues brought up by Cardi’s followers included protection for trans people, protection from inhumane treatment to incarcerated individuals, criminal justice reform, school curriculum reforms, student loan debt, and climate change.

Loading...

#July4th is about engagement. There are more than 6 million juniors and seniors who will be eligible to vote in #2020Election. Let’s invest in civic education to ignite and inform today’s students to become voters and active participants in their communities. pic.twitter.com/WXmxECvJlN — ElectionEdge (@ElectionEdge) July 4, 2019

One Instagram user replied, “My question is why are they always telling lies just to get the black vote and then do nothing for the black ppl and businesses they promised,” while another asked, “What are we going to do about hungry kids?”

Many of Cardi’s followers praised her for getting involved in the debate and in political issues and for encouraging younger people to get involved as well.