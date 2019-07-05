‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Brooke & Xander Investigate Newly Engaged Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 8 promise high drama as Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) finally gets everything he has been working for. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will agree to marry him and it seems as if their future is all set. However, both Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) are gathering evidence against him, albeit for very different reasons.

Monday, July 8 – Xander Avant Finds Proof & Hope Says Yes!

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) believes that Thomas murdered Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). He approached Charlie Weber (Dick Christie) to help him gather some evidence. Although Charlie doesn’t know it, he will hand Thomas the proof he needs to confirm his suspicions, per Highlight Hollywood.

Douglas proposed to Hope on his father’s behalf. Of course, Thomas coached him to make it seem as if it was the little boy’s own idea. Hope will say yes, per The Inquisitr, and she and Thomas will get engaged. All Thomas’ scheming will finally pay off.

Tuesday, July 9 – Liam Devastated By Hope’s Engagement

Xander will turn to his girlfriend and voice his suspicions against Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will defend Thomas, declaring that she doesn’t believe that he was responsible for Emma’s death. Xander will be shocked by his girlfriend’s vehement defense in the face of all the evidence.

Liam will find out that Hope and Thomas are engaged B&B spoilers tease that he will be devastated.

Wednesday, July 10 – Liam Declares His Love On The Bold And The Beautiful

Liam will rush to tell Hope how he really feels about her. He will beg her to change her mind about marrying Thomas, but it seems as if he won’t be able to stop the wedding.

Xander will confront Thomas about his suspicions concerning Emma. Thomas won’t handle Xander’s accusations very well and his life may be in danger.

Liam and Hope share an emotional and poignant moment after he makes a stunning confession today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/K8dWb8clTt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 3, 2019

Thursday, July 11 – Brooke Logan Is On The Warpath

Brooke does not want her daughter to marry Thomas. She will do everything she can to prevent Hope from marrying her stepson. She may even dig into Thomas’ past and character to make sure that Hope understands who she wants to tie herself to.

Xander will issue Zoe an ultimatum.

Friday, July 12 – Sally Spends Some Quality Time With Wyatt

Thomas will manipulate Hope so that she will set the wedding date a lot sooner.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will take advantage of her seniority at Forrester Creations. She will send Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) on an errand so that she can spend some alone time with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.