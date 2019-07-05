Jennifer Hudson Donnes Silver Sparkly Number While Giving Killer Performance At Wawa Welcome July 4th Concert

Singer Jennifer Hudson was invited to perform at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert in Philadelphia for the big holiday, delivering a crushing performance in a sexy, silver outfit that showed off her legs, reported The Daily Mail.

The 37-year-old took the stage at Benjamin Franklin Parkway to perform several songs, including “Where You At,” a song written for her by R. Kelly in 2011, “Spotlight,” a song from her 2008 self-titled debut album, and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” which she originally sang in the movie Dreamgirls, for which she won an Oscar.

The brunette bombshell belted out the songs while dressed in a slinky, silver outfit that was comprised of a silver corset tucked into a pair of silver, high-waisted shorts. The corset showed off her busty chest while the short-shorts flaunted her legs, which ended in a pair of equally silver and sparkly sneakers. The outfit was made complete by a long-sleeved silver wrap that extended almost to the floor and periodically slid off her shoulders during her performances.

Jennifer accessorized with elaborate hoop earrings, complete with several dangling chains, and silver-manicured fingernails. Her long, wavy hair was pulled up into a high ponytail that flowed down her back while her face was made up with thick black-winged eyeliner, black mascara, and painted lips. The singer belted her songs into a gold-tipped microphone that matched the sparkly theme of her outfit.

Before leaving the stage, the entertainment icon also performed Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “Hallelujah,” explaining to the audience before belting out the lyrics, “[This is] my favorite song and my favorite song to sing.”

The American Idol star finished her set with “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” thanking the audience for “sitting through all that stuff,” since “I know this is what you came for,” before getting started.

The Greatest Showman’s “Never Enough” to the absolute delight of the crowd.

Pop singer Meghan Trainor was another who gave an incredible performance leading up to the fireworks extravaganza soundtracked by the U.S. Army Field Band.

Meghan, known for her body-positive song “All About the Bass” and hip-hop styled pop songs, covered Sam Cooke’s “It’s All Right” and ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” during her set, while also performing some of her own songs, including her collaboration with John Legend “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and “Dance Like Your Daddy,” reported The Inquirer.