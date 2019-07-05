Katharine McPhee Stuns In A Skimpy Yellow String Bikini On A Yacht

Katharine's celebrating her honeymoon by belting out a song in a skimpy bikini.

Katharine McPhee is continuing to soak up the sun on her honeymoon after tying the knot with new husband David Foster. The stunning former American Idol runner-up and ex-Smash actress proudly showed off her toned body in a yellow bikini in new paparazzi photos shared by The Daily Mail as she soaked up the sun of the coast of Italy on a luxury yacht.

In the snaps taken on July 5, 35-year-old Katharine looked to be on cloud nine as she belted out a song in her two-piece swimwear look, stretching out her arm as she sang into a pretend microphone.

The star had her long brunette hair tied back into a bun as she did a little yacht karaoke on her honeymoon, all while sporting the fun yellow bikini which featured a string triangle top and a pair of matching yellow bottoms.

She accessorized her look with several gold chains around her neck and a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

But it wasn’t all just songs on the boat, as McPhee was also photographed taking a dip in the water as she climbed down the yacht’s stairs and into the blue ocean with her snorkel before enjoying a swim to cool off from the heat.

David and Katharine are currently enjoying their first few days as husband and wife with a trip to Europe, soaking up the sun while enjoying some downtime in Capri, Italy. They’ve been snapped enjoying some downtime on several luxury yachts over the past few days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this week the stunning “Had It All” singer was spotted on another boat while flashing the flesh in a skimpy black bikini.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in London last week on June 28.

McPhee has been giving fans a glimpse inside her stunning wedding day via social media ever since heading down the aisle with the 69-year-old world-famous music producer.

As reported by People, Katharine posted a number of snaps from their big day on Instagram, including one particularly sweet shot showing them cuddling up together following the ceremony as she showed off her gorgeous big white wedding dress.

Vogue also shared several snaps from inside McPhee and Foster’s London wedding which was attended by around 100 guests.

Katharine, who famously came in second place on Season 5 of American Idol after losing out to Taylor Hicks, has since given her 633,000 Instagram followers several glimpses at her romantic honeymoon on the social media site.

One snap posted to Instagram showed the couple sharing a kiss as she wrote, “Love Italian style” with a red love heart and a bride emoji.