‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Celebrates 4th Of July By Posting Same Bikini Snap She’s Posted For Past Five Years

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna celebrated Independence Day by engaging in a tradition she began five years ago. Since 2014, the reality television star has posted the same stars-and-stripes bikini snap to her Instagram page almost every 4th of July to show her patriotism.

In the photo, the 55-year-old is featured running through the surf on a beach as she strikes a pose for the camera. She puts her sculpted figure on full display with the tiny bikini that shows off every muscle of her gym-honed body. The top of the bikini is blue with white and red stars in addition to red strings tying the top around her neck and rib cage. The fabric stretches across her busty chest, exposing plenty of cleavage, while the eye is drawn down her chiseled abdomen to the red and white bottoms.

As the actress faces the side of her body towards the camera, her followers get a glimpse of her rounded booty, while her slightly raised leg shows off her muscles. As she flashes an excited smile towards the camera, she lifts her arms out to the side while her blonde-highlighted, short hair flies out in all directions.

This year’s photo was posted alongside a caption in which the reality television star wishes America a happy birthday alongside several emoji, including a red balloon, red heart, dancing woman, and heart-eyed smiley.

While many of her two million followers did not understand that the photo was a repost and commented on it as if it were taken recently, others were able to tell that it was an older photo and left comments reflecting this.

One Instagram user missed the point that the actress posted the same photo annually and was not attempting to pass off an old photo as new, commenting “Lol I just looked it up… this photo was taken in 2010.. hey more power to ya if you want to post old photos and make it look like it’s now.”

Other followers were more encouraging of the actress and enjoyed her light-hearted and fun spirit, with one writing, “I have to say Lisa I love seeing what you post!!! You are so fun!!!!”

Another adoring fan chimed in with, “Your fantastic, I know I would love to hang with you if I was a celeb. Your inspiring and just plain damn fun.”

The only year that Lisa missed posting her American flag bikini snap was in 2015, but her fans hope to continue seeing the fun and sexy photo every 4th of July moving forward.